London Bridge is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mendo Breath and Purple Punch. London Bridge is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us London Bridge effects include relaxation, euphoria, and sleepiness. Medical marijuana patients often choose London Bridge when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by 42, London Bridge features flavors like grape, berry, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of London Bridge typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed London Bridge, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







