Very calm strain! Without a doubt major cheese flavor profile with hints of vanilla as the description says. So far its more sativa feeling than indica; definitely dont feel couchlocked but have a nice focus as i watch the baseball game - overall if you enjoy more of the sour / cheese flavor profiles from weed then this is for you. I would probably have to smoke a bit more to feel moderately medicated but so far 8/10. I also dont feel the high in my body as much id like, but im mainly an indica smoker so im biased 😂 This weed is made for getting errands done or just chilling out to watch TV (while not trying to pass out from the high) I would definitely say the flavor on this is one of the more noticeable features more than anything else