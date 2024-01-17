OGIBA is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fire OG and Alien OG. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. OGIBA is an exquisite strain known for its robust effects that cater to experienced cannabis consumers, with a THC content that typically ranges from 20% to 24%. This strain is known for its ability to ease both physical and mental tension, making it a versatile choice for various occasions. Medical marijuana patients often turn to OGIBA to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, and stress. Its well-rounded effects and potent THC content make it a valuable option for managing a variety of health-related issues. Bred by Albert Einstone's, OGIBA boasts a complex flavor profile characterized by earthy, piney, and citrus notes—expect to savor flavors reminiscent of fresh pine forests, with a subtle sweetness that lingers on the palate. The dominant terpene in OGIBA is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing and calming properties. Myrcene is known for its potential to promote relaxation and ease muscle tension. The average price of OGIBA typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram, making it a moderately priced option for those seeking a balanced and potent cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume OGIBA, please consider sharing your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.