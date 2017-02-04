ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  White OG
Indica

White OG

White OG

White OG is an indica-dominant strain that was first bred by Karma Genetics by crossing The White with SFV OG Kush. This indica inherits the telltale kush aroma of earthy pine and lemon as well as The White’s heavy trichome coverage. This 2010 and 2014 Cannabis Cup champ is popularly cultivated indoors with a 65 to 75 day flowering time.

61 people reported 468 effects
Euphoric 63%
Relaxed 62%
Happy 49%
Sleepy 36%
Uplifted 34%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 11%
Headache 6%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 1%

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG Kush
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
White OG
Strain child
Karmarado OG
child

