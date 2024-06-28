Rum Runner is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Triangle Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Rum Runner has a complex and intriguing aroma that combines a strong citrus tone with hints of garlic, cheese, and melon. Rum Runner is 12% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle its potent effects. Leafly customers tell us Rum Runner effects include feeling uplifting, giggly, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Rum Runner when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Kind Tree Cannabis, Rum Runner features flavors like sweet, pine, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which may contribute to its relaxing and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Rum Runner typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Rum Runner is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rum Runner, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.com.