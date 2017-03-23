ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

The One

The One

The One, originally bred by Clackamas Coots or CC, is a perfectly balanced hybrid of two landrace strains. It is sometimes referred to by its genetic combination Thai x Pure Afghan, with its sativa heritage stemming from its Thai background and the Afghan influence bringing a thick resinous frosting of trichomes. This specific combination of two cornerstone landrace strains is known to only be available through a select circle of breeders and growers in Oregon. 

Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
The One: 1976 Highland Thai x 1971 Kandahar Afghani F1, cut is from 1984. Powerfully balanced Landrace Hybrid, apparently hard to come by but it made it's way down to sunny San Diego, CA. All Natural, All Organic, Cultivated with no bottled nutrients, Flowered 12 weeks.
EuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for oasinocean
Member since 2017
Interesting mental high, classic indica couch lock. With this one I would recommend some trippy music and just wind down while your mind wanders.
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for dingus611
Member since 2015
The most unique smelling canna I've ever smelled. More potent than any fad strain with unique landrace pedigree. It hasn't been watered down with generations of hybridizing and Dutch genetics. It's truly an heirloom, frozen in time clone only.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for 2jinka
Member since 2016
Zen Euphoria ends in a great body high for a good night sleep. The One is my favorite strain to date, to unwind. No matter how long or hectic my day has been a couple hits sends me into happy relaxation, to enjoy conversation, read, etc., and then nod off to sleep without aches and pains.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Highquan12
Member since 2019
This maybe my favorite strain out right now rolled a fat nug in some raw blacks, 3 pulls in and It hit me, i fucks with the sweet pine taste almost like berry mint gum after taste lol but as a producer it got me in my zone and very uplifted this is a must
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyUplifted
Lineage

Strain
The One
First strain child
Killing Fields
child
Second strain child
Sugar Punch
child

