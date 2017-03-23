The One, originally bred by Clackamas Coots or CC, is a perfectly balanced hybrid of two landrace strains. It is sometimes referred to by its genetic combination Thai x Pure Afghan, with its sativa heritage stemming from its Thai background and the Afghan influence bringing a thick resinous frosting of trichomes. This specific combination of two cornerstone landrace strains is known to only be available through a select circle of breeders and growers in Oregon.