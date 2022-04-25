About this product
About this strain
Slapz effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
18% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
9% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!