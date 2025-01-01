We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Nanton, Alberta
(1)
Veteran
4 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Palace Green Shop - Nanton
REC
Closed until 11am MT
0.7 mi away
Sweet Tree Cannabis Co. - High River
REC
Open until 8pm MT
15.6 mi away
Choom Cannabis - High River
REC
4.6
(
5
)
Closed until 10am MT
16.4 mi away
Chinook Cannabis Inc. - High River
REC
4.8
(
3
)
Closed until 10am MT
16.6 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
High River, AB
25.2 km
3 stores
Vulcan, AB
37.3 km
1 store
Claresholm, AB
38.6 km
1 store
Okotoks, AB
41.3 km
9 stores
Diamond Valley, AB
49.5 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Alberta
Nanton
T0L 1R0
switch to map view
Filters
Veteran
Rec/Med
Recreational
Store hours
Open now
Discounts
1
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Afghan Kush
Bakerstreet
Blackberry Kush
Blue Dream
Blueberry Kush
Candyland
Cannatonic
Show all 53
clear all
view results