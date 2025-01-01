We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Abbotsford, British Columbia
(1)
Veteran
28 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Star Outlet
4.7
(
35
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
13.2 mi away
order pickup
REC
WCW / West Coast Wellness - Recreational
4.6
(
25
)
Pickup
Preorder until 8am PT
14.3 mi away
order pickup
REC
Evolve Cannabis - Bellingham
4.9
(
7
)
Pickup
Preorder until 8am PT
19.7 mi away
order pickup
REC
Inspired Cannabis Co - Abbotsford
Pickup
Closed until 10am PT
0.9 mi away
order pickup
Jima Cannabis - Abbotsford
REC
4.9
(
6
)
Closed until 10am PT
3.5 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Mission
REC
Closed until 10am PT
5.9 mi away
Mission Cannabis
REC
4.3
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
5.9 mi away
The Kure Cannabis Society - Deroche
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
13.2 mi away
Green Stop - Recreational
REC
4.1
(
7
)
Closed until 8am PT
13.4 mi away
Cannabis Connection - Chilliwack
REC
4.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am PT
15.0 mi away
Seed and Stone - Chilliwack
REC
4.7
(
3
)
Closed until 9am PT
15.1 mi away
Dutch Brothers Buds - Chilliwack
REC
4.2
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
16.1 mi away
Cheeky's Cannabis Merchants
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
16.3 mi away
Cannazone - Bellingham
MED & REC
4.9
(
86
)
Closed until 8am PT
16.3 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Chilliwack
REC
Closed until 9am PT
16.5 mi away
This Is Cannabis - Chilliwack
REC
Closed until 9am PT
16.8 mi away
The Kure Cannabis Society - Dyke Rd.
REC
5.0
(
8
)
Closed until 9am PT
16.9 mi away
Spiritleaf - Maple Ridge
REC
4.0
(
22
)
Closed until 9am PT
17.4 mi away
2020 Solutions - North Bellingham
REC
4.9
(
332
)
Closed until 8am PT
17.6 mi away
Greenstar Cannabis Company - Maple Ridge
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
17.8 mi away
Cascade Herb Company - Ferndale
MED & REC
5.0
(
8
)
Closed until 8am PT
18.0 mi away
Buds Garage - Birch Bay
REC
Closed until 8am PT
18.3 mi away
Green Leaf - Custer
MED & REC
4.8
(
10
)
Closed until 9am PT
18.3 mi away
Birch Bay Budz
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 8am PT
18.3 mi away
Green Leaf - Bellingham
REC
4.4
(
89
)
Closed until 9am PT
19.5 mi away
2020 Solutions - Pacific Highway
REC
5.0
(
19
)
Closed until 8am PT
19.6 mi away
Muse Cannabis Store - Maple Ridge
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
19.7 mi away
Dank of America - Blaine
REC
4.2
(
3
)
Closed until 8am PT
19.9 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Mission, BC
9.5 km
2 stores
Deroche, BC
21.2 km
1 store
Chilliwack, BC
24.1 km
6 stores
Maple Ridge, BC
26.3 km
4 stores
Langley, BC
26.6 km
2 stores
Pitt Meadows, BC
34.6 km
1 store
White Rock, BC
36.3 km
1 store
Port Coquitlam, BC
39.2 km
3 stores
Delta, BC
43.8 km
2 stores
Port Moody, BC
45.9 km
2 stores
New Westminster, BC
47.3 km
4 stores
Vancouver, BC
60.4 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Abbotsford
switch to map view
Filters
Veteran
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Medical
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
1
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Ownership
Woman owned
Features
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Blue Dream
Pineapple Express
Gelato
Granddaddy Purple
Cream
Haze
Huckleberry
Show all 1,000
clear all
view results