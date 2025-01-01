We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Deroche, British Columbia
(1)
Veteran
12 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Inspired Cannabis Co - Abbotsford
Pickup
Closed until 10am PT
14.8 mi away
order pickup
The Kure Cannabis Society - Deroche
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
1.1 mi away
Seed and Stone - Chilliwack
REC
4.7
(
3
)
Closed until 9am PT
4.1 mi away
Cannabis Connection - Chilliwack
REC
4.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am PT
4.1 mi away
The Kure Cannabis Society - Dyke Rd.
REC
5.0
(
8
)
Closed until 9am PT
4.3 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Chilliwack
REC
Closed until 9am PT
5.9 mi away
This Is Cannabis - Chilliwack
REC
Closed until 9am PT
6.1 mi away
Dutch Brothers Buds - Chilliwack
REC
4.2
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
7.6 mi away
Mission Cannabis
REC
4.3
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
12.1 mi away
Jima Cannabis - Abbotsford
REC
4.9
(
6
)
Closed until 10am PT
12.6 mi away
BC Cannabis Store - Mission
REC
Closed until 10am PT
12.7 mi away
Green Stop - Recreational
REC
4.1
(
7
)
Closed until 8am PT
18.2 mi away
