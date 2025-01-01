We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Ladysmith, British Columbia
(1)
Debit cards accepted
16 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Island Cannabis Company Ltd. - Nanaimo
4.7
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
15.8 mi away
order pickup
REC
Original Farm Cannabis- Duncan
Closed until 9am PT
16.2 mi away
order pickup
Jerrys Cannabis - Ladysmith
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
0.1 mi away
1904 Cannabis Co - Ladysmith
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am PT
0.2 mi away
Jerry's Cannabis - Cedar
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
8.0 mi away
Flight Cannabis - Nanaimo
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
12.0 mi away
The Bud Barn - Nanaimo
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am PT
12.5 mi away
19+ Cannabis
REC
4.0
(
9
)
Closed until 9am PT
12.8 mi away
Criss Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9:30am PT
13.1 mi away
Costa Canna - Duncan - Cowichan Commons
REC
Closed until 9:30am PT
14.1 mi away
The Daily Bud - Dufferin Cres
REC
4.9
(
3
)
Closed until 10am PT
14.8 mi away
Jerry's Cannabis - Cowichan
Open until 8am PT
15.6 mi away
High5 Retail - Duncan
REC
Closed until 9am PT
15.6 mi away
Costa Canna -Duncan
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9:30am PT
16.1 mi away
Mood Cannabis Co - Victoria Ave
REC
4.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am PT
17.2 mi away
Mood Cannabis Co - Metral Drive
REC
4.1
(
10
)
Closed until 10am PT
19.3 mi away
