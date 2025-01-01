We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting cash in Parksville, British Columbia
(1)
Cash accepted
9 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Qualicanna - Qualicum Beach
3.7
(
3
)
Pickup
Preorder until 11am PT
6.2 mi away
order pickup
REC
Island Cannabis Company Ltd. - Nanaimo
4.7
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
17.0 mi away
order pickup
REC
Inspired Cannabis Co - Nanaimo
4.2
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
14.2 mi away
order pickup
Oceanside C-Weed
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am PT
0.1 mi away
Local Cannabis Co. Parksville
REC
4.6
(
3
)
Closed until 9am PT
0.8 mi away
Mood Cannabis Co - Metral Drive
REC
4.1
(
10
)
Closed until 10am PT
13.6 mi away
Mood Cannabis Co - Victoria Ave
REC
4.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am PT
15.6 mi away
The Daily Bud - Dufferin Cres
REC
4.9
(
3
)
Closed until 10am PT
18.0 mi away
Criss Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9:30am PT
20.0 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Qualicum Beach, BC
10.0 km
1 store
Nanaimo, BC
20.8 km
13 stores
Port Alberni, BC
33.8 km
8 stores
Gabriola, BC
37.7 km
1 store
Sechelt, BC
43.8 km
3 stores
Roberts Creek, BC
49.9 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Parksville
switch to map view
