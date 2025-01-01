We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Dunnville, Ontario
(1)
Veteran
10 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Inspired Cannabis Co - Welland
1.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
19.7 mi away
order pickup
Grand Cannabis - Dunnville
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
0.1 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Binbrook
REC
Closed until 9am ET
17.9 mi away
Weedy Point - Port Colborne
REC
1.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.4 mi away
True North Cannabis Co. - Port Colborne
REC
Closed until 10am ET
18.5 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Welland
REC
1.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.8 mi away
True North Cannabis Co. - Welland
REC
Closed until 10am ET
19.1 mi away
Paradise Cannabis - Welland
REC
Closed until 9am ET
19.4 mi away
T Cannabis - Ontario St
REC
4.8
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
19.5 mi away
Miss Jones - Welland - Rose City
REC
Closed until 9am ET
19.9 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Port Colborne, ON
28.5 km
3 stores
Hamilton, ON
28.8 km
68 stores
Welland, ON
30.3 km
5 stores
Lincoln, ON
31.4 km
2 stores
Caledonia, ON
33.1 km
1 store
St. Catharines, ON
39.5 km
18 stores
Niagara Falls, ON
43.7 km
19 stores
Fort Erie, ON
45.7 km
1 store
Burlington, ON
49.0 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Dunnville
switch to map view
Filters
Veteran
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
1
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Cold Creek Kush
Jean Guy
Afghani
Blue Dream
Cream
Haze
Mango Haze
Show all 465
clear all
view results