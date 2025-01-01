We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
REC
Greener Grass Cannabis
5.0
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10:30am ET
12.1 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Sparkle Cannabis - Hamilton
5.0
(
7
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.3 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Cannabis Cupboard - Beamsville Open Now
REC
Closed until 9am ET
2.8 mi away
BUDSSMOKE - St. Catharines
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.0 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - St.Catharines
REC
Closed until 10am ET
12.1 mi away
Spot 420 - St Catharines
REC
Closed until 9am ET
12.2 mi away
Elevated Minds - Stoney Creek
REC
Closed until 9am ET
12.5 mi away
UpHi Cannabis Emporium - Now Open!
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.6 mi away
One Plant - St Catharines
REC
3.3
(
2
)
Closed until 9:30am ET
13.5 mi away
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co - Welland Ave
REC
Closed until 10am ET
13.8 mi away
Paradise Cannabis - Welland
REC
Closed until 9am ET
15.5 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Rosedale
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.4 mi away
Cannaverse Niagara Falls
REC
Closed until 9am ET
18.0 mi away
Barttowa Tree Cannabis- Hamilton
REC
4.6
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.4 mi away
Choom Cannabis - Niagara
REC
4.2
(
36
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.8 mi away
Paradise Cannabis - Niagara Falls
REC
Closed until 9am ET
18.8 mi away
Canna Cabana - Hamilton - Rymal
REC
1.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
18.9 mi away
Matrix Cannabis Company
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
19.2 mi away
Hamilton Cannabis Co. - Mohawk Rd
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
19.3 mi away
Sky Cannabis - Hamilton
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 12pm ET
19.4 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Rymal
REC
4.2
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
19.4 mi away
BestBudz
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
19.9 mi away
Greenhouse Cannabis - Hamilton
REC
Closed until 10am ET
19.9 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Hamilton, ON
15.1 km
72 stores
St. Catharines, ON
17.1 km
18 stores
Welland, ON
23.9 km
5 stores
Dunnville, ON
28.2 km
1 store
Niagara Falls, ON
28.4 km
19 stores
Port Colborne, ON
31.5 km
3 stores
Burlington, ON
32.6 km
17 stores
Caledonia, ON
38.5 km
1 store
Mississauga, ON
45.5 km
6 stores
Fort Erie, ON
45.9 km
1 store
Find all locations
