Dispensaries with veteran discounts in Lincoln, Ontario
(1)
Veteran
68 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Sparkle Cannabis - Niagara Falls
5.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.4 mi away
new
order pickup
REC
Greener Grass Cannabis
5.0
(
2
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 10:30am ET
12.1 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Sparkle Cannabis - Hamilton
5.0
(
7
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.3 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Inspired Cannabis Co - St. Catharines
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
10.6 mi away
order pickup
REC
Inspired Cannabis Co - Welland
1.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
16.7 mi away
order pickup
T Cannabis - Ontario St
REC
4.8
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
2.0 mi away
Cannabis Cupboard - Beamsville Open Now
REC
Closed until 9am ET
2.8 mi away
MiHi - Stoney Creek
REC
Closed until 10am ET
9.4 mi away
Garden City Cannabis Co
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.2 mi away
Trees Cannabis - Ontario St - St. Catherines
REC
3.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.3 mi away
True North Cannabis Co. - St Catharines
REC
11.8 mi away
BUDSSMOKE - St. Catharines
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.0 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - St.Catharines
REC
Closed until 10am ET
12.1 mi away
Spot 420 - St Catharines
REC
Closed until 9am ET
12.2 mi away
Cannabis Supply Co - St Catharines
REC
Closed until 10am ET
12.2 mi away
UpHi Cannabis Emporium- Glenridge
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.3 mi away
The Niagara Herbalist - St. Catharines
REC
4.0
(
28
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.4 mi away
Elevated Minds - Stoney Creek
REC
Closed until 9am ET
12.5 mi away
UpHi Cannabis Emporium - Now Open!
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.6 mi away
Weedy Point - St. Catharines
REC
4.4
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.6 mi away
Toke Cannabis - St. Catharines
REC
3.7
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.7 mi away
High Leaf Cannabis
REC
Closed until 10am ET
13.1 mi away
Spiritleaf - Grantham Plaza, St. Catharines
REC
Closed until 10am ET
13.5 mi away
One Plant - St Catharines
REC
3.3
(
2
)
Closed until 9:30am ET
13.5 mi away
The Hunny Pot Cannabis Co - Welland Ave
REC
Closed until 10am ET
13.8 mi away
Nirvana Budz - Stoney Creek
REC
Closed until 10:30am ET
14.3 mi away
Budzy's
REC
Closed until 10am ET
14.4 mi away
Neku Cannabis - Stoney Creek
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.5 mi away
Cannabis Cupboard - Stoney Creek
REC
Closed until 9am ET
14.7 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Welland
REC
1.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.8 mi away
1
2
3
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Hamilton, ON
15.1 km
72 stores
St. Catharines, ON
17.1 km
18 stores
Welland, ON
23.9 km
5 stores
Dunnville, ON
28.2 km
1 store
Niagara Falls, ON
28.4 km
19 stores
Port Colborne, ON
31.5 km
3 stores
Burlington, ON
32.6 km
17 stores
Caledonia, ON
38.5 km
1 store
Mississauga, ON
45.5 km
6 stores
Fort Erie, ON
45.9 km
1 store
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Lincoln
switch to map view
