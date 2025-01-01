We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Woman-owned dispensaries in Woodstock, Ontario
(1)
Woman owned
1 result
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
Little Leaf - Stratford
REC
Closed until 10am ET
19.6 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
New Hamburg, ON
27.7 km
1 store
Brant, ON
29.9 km
2 stores
Stratford, ON
31.2 km
5 stores
Saint Marys, ON
35.2 km
1 store
Delhi, ON
36.7 km
1 store
London, ON
37.5 km
29 stores
Waterloo, ON
37.8 km
15 stores
Brantford, ON
38.3 km
13 stores
Kitchener, ON
38.6 km
16 stores
Cambridge, ON
43.2 km
16 stores
Aylmer, ON
44.3 km
1 store
Simcoe, ON
47.1 km
4 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Woodstock
switch to map view
Filters
Woman owned
Rec/Med
Recreational
Store hours
Open now
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Ownership
1
Woman owned
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Bubba Kush
Pineapple Express
Pink Kush
Animal Face
Blue Dream
Cream
G
Show all 431
clear all
view results