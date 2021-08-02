Star signs and cannabis strains: August 2021 horoscopes

Wow, Stargazers! This summer legitimately flew by. Before we know it, we will be in the thick of it — crunchy leaves, crisp autumn days, and spooky fall nights. But, for now, we should look to the month of August as the perfect time to wrap things up and prepare for a change in seasons.

This month there will be four planets in retrograde, plus asteroid Chiron. So, this will be a retrospective kind of month that won’t be as painful as it sounds, even for those who find sentimentality gross or unbecoming. This was a wildly unpredictable summer and as we learned to define what “normal” looks like now, we made some important discoveries and some missteps along the way. To what and to whom did you give most of your energy this summer?

Buckle up for this ride down memory lane! It will be a gift to the autumn version of yourself!

Leo

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy Birthday, Leo! You’ve made it to the sunniest and warmest part of the year. Congratulations. You’ve been the backbone of your friend group for the last year. August should offer plenty of opportunities to reflect and welcome change.

On August 8, there is a New Moon in your sign! Your passions are important and this is the perfect time to fight for them. On August 16, Venus enters Libra. You’ll be extra flirty and charming during this timeframe. If you’re single, it’s a great time to update those dating profiles. On August 30 Mercury also enters Libra. People in your inner circle will be looking to keep the turbulence to a minimum. It’s the perfect time to plan a summer party.

August strain: FPOG (aka Fruity Pebbles) is a special hybrid strain. Originally bred in a limited quantity, you can now find special varieties in certain places. This bud offers euphoric effects that keep the mood upbeat and lighthearted, which means this is a great strain to share with some friends. Enjoy the dwindling days of summer with the people you love.

Virgo

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy August, Virgo! The great news for this month is that, despite there being several planets in retrograde, your ruler — Mercury — is not one of them! On August 3 Mercury is Leo, square Uranus in Taurus. This could mean a pleasant surprise is headed your way.

On August 8 there is a New Moon in Leo. Tap into the abundance of Lion Energy to help you advocate for your passions and your skills, especially at work. On August 16 Venus enters Libra. Peace! Quiet! The perfect time to start a new book. August 22 sees a full moon in Aquarius. Get into a little good trouble during the middle of the month. Start a terrible garage band, put up some protest signs in your windows. Show the world you aren’t afraid to be unapologetically YOU!

August strain: Conjure up the feeling of a summer lemonade stand with Lemon Haze. This is a sativa-dominant strain that tastes as good as it looks. Users report the effects come on gently and gradually. Enjoy what is left of these dwindling summer days.

Libra

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Summer is almost gone, Libra! But you can still make the most of August by tapping into the celestial events happening above our heads. August 8 there is a New Moon in Leo. This is a time to show off your artwork or creative projects that you’ve kept to yourself. Don’t be shy! People want to celebrate you.

On August 16, your ruler, Venus, enters your sign! Such alignment! Such peace and solid communication. You will really be fired up during the middle of the month. If things have been chaotic in your inner circle, you can help by lending a steady hand (or ear). Spread that harmony around. On August 22 there is a full moon in Aquarius. Get a little wild. You don’t have to blow up your life (and shouldn’t), but maybe it’s time to make some new discoveries about yourself. Shake off any old expectations. This is a great month to try on a new you.

August strain: Don’t let the name fool you, Durban Poison is a big softy strain. It’s a great bud if you have a busy day ahead and just need to take a bit of the edge off. The flower is round and puffy and the trichomes on this bud are unreal. Users report Durban Poison is stimulating and energizing.

Scorpio

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy August, Scorpio! It’s true, summer is nearly behind us. But, August offers some exciting periods of reflection and harmony to round out this weird and wacky season. On August 8 there is a New Moon in Leo. Go after that big passion project with everything you’ve got.

Your ruler, Mars, is in direct motion this month, which is great news. On August 11, Mercury enters Virgo. Direct, open communication will be plentiful during this time. On August 22, we enter Virgo season and there is a full moon in Aquarius. This is a great time to assess what has been working in your new routine, and what you can leave behind. Don’t be afraid to get a little wild. Blow off expectations and be the authentic you that you crave to be!

August strain: Summer is the perfect time for a little Cherry Pie. The effects of this hybrid strain come on almost instantly. If you’re in a hurry, this bud is perfect for the toke-and-run. Users report that it’s sweet and calming, just like the name implies.

Sagittarius

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy August, Sag! It’s the perfect time to celebrate the change of seasons. August 8 has a full moon in Leo. Passion projects will be especially tantalizing. Lean into whatever you’re working on with lion energy. You deserve to have your talents recognized.

This month, your ruler, Jupiter, is in retrograde. Don’t stress about it too much. You might not get the lucky break you were waiting for this month. Be patient, good things are coming in the fall. On August 16, Venus enters Libra. This means peace and quiet amongst your inner circle. Maybe it’s time to crack open a new book, run a bath, and slip that phone into “Do not disturb” mode. The world can handle itself while you’re away for a bit. The month caps off with Mercury entering Libra on August 30. This is a great time to handle any miscommunications you’ve had at work. The end of the month will be downright diplomatic.

August strain: Don’t forget to look for something sweet at the bottom of the bowl. Cereal Milk is a hybrid strain that originates from the famous Cookies Strain. The flavor of this bud is sweet and in-your-face. This flower is dense and has tons of trichomes to go around. Users report calming effects and strong highs.

Capricorn

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy summer’s end, Cap! August is chock-full of retrogrades and harmonious celestial pairings. A real mixed bag! August 8 sees a New Moon in Leo. This is a great time to display your art or passion project. Celebrate yourself a little extra at the beginning of August.

Your ruler, Saturn, is in retrograde this month. Be careful with your finances and who you lend money to. If you do decide to help a friend out, do it without strings attached. On August 19 Uranus begins its backward motion in Taurus. This will actually provide some consistency you’ve been craving!

Make plans, settle old debts, and enjoy the diplomacy and retrospective vibes this celestial combo brings. On August 30, we round out the month with Mercury entering Libra. It’s a great time to put all of your feelings (kindly) on the table. You don’t have to forgive, but it will feel good to move forward.

August strain: Don’t let the name fool you, Trainwreck is truly a sweet hybrid strain. The effects of this strain are not to be underestimated. This isn’t the bud to smoke right before you go into a big work presentation. But, if you’re relaxing at home, this is a great companion. Medical users report this strain is great for symptoms related to everything from anxiety to ADHD.

Aquarius

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy August, Aquarius! Summer is almost over and the crisp, sweet nights of fall are almost upon us. Take a moment, or the month, to reflect on all the good things you’ve done in hard circumstances. On August 8, there is a New Moon in Leo. Celebrate your accomplishments by putting them on display. Let your friends and family see what you’ve been working on. Give yourself a signal boost. Own how powerful you really are!

Your ruler, Saturn, is in retrograde this month. Be careful with your finances and who you lend money to. If you do decide to help a friend out, do it without strings attached. On August 22 there is a full moon in your sign. Get a little bit wild. Start a petition or a garage band. Make this month a choose-your-own-adventure story.

August strain: Time to bust out the big guns this month. AK-47 is a hybrid strain with a sweet and sour profile. The effects are cerebral and strong. Users report this bud is great for relaxing after a rough day at the office, or when you just need that push to get a creative project done.

Pisces

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Pisces, you made it through the summer. Congratulations are in order because that was not easy business. On August 8, there is a New Moon in Leo. This is the perfect time to put your accomplishments on blast. Let the world know you have talent and you aren’t afraid to talk about it.

Your ruler, Jupiter, is in retrograde all month. So, it’s probably best to set your expectations accordingly. Jupiter, the ruler of luck, will be too busy to hand out any breaks this month. You’re going to have to work for all the progress you make, which — let’s face it — is better in the end.

On August 19 Uranus goes retrograde in Taurus. Take a beat to look back and maybe do some journaling. Hold space for the hard things you’ve overcome in the last year. This will make you more than prepared to face the new season ahead!

August strain: Enjoy these last days of summer! If you can, get outside. Bring along some Tangie for a citrusy, tangerine aroma and some relaxing, stress-busting effects. Users report this is bud is great for you if you are looking for fast-acting effects and super happy vibes.

Aries

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy August, Aries! Your ruler, Mars, is in direct motion the entire month. On August 3 we have Mercury in Leo, square Uranus in Taurus. You might find yourself receiving a pleasant surprise at the beginning of the month. On August 8 the New Moon is also in Leo. You might feel a positive push to advocate for your desires and dreams. Lean into this.

On August 11 Mercury enters Virgo. This is a fun and well-matched pairing. Those around you will be communicating at peak effectiveness. Don’t let the beauty and joy of open dialogue pass you by. Tell someone special how you feel about them. On August 22 we enter Virgo season. You can also call this “Work smarter, not harder” season. Don’t rush into anything. Find an inventive way to solve your problems. It will save you time in the end.

August strain: Take it back to basics this month. Spark up a bowl of OG Kush. This hybrid is the ancestor of so many West Coast strains. This is a high-THC bud that smells like citrus and pine. Users report OG Kush is great for socializing and kicking back on the couch.

Taurus

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Autumn is almost here, Taurus! In the meantime, August has some exciting energy to bring to the table. Your ruler, Venus, is in direct motion the entire month. On August 8 there is a New Moon in Leo. Advocate for your desires like a true Leo would. Celebrate your successes this season and don’t dwell on where you fell short.

On August 16 Venus enters Libra. This is a delightful, harmonious pairing. Communication should be concise and kind. On August 22 we enter Virgo season. This is a great time to tap into some body work, if you’re able. Meditation, deep breathing, journaling will all be at peak effectiveness for you. There is also a Full Moon ins Aquarius on August 22. Push back if you’re starting to slip into bad habits. Don’t text that ex. Don’t talk down to yourself. You deserve the world, Taurus. Now, go enjoy what’s left of the sunshine.

August strain: Don’t let the week drag you down. Sundae Driver is a great hybrid strain known for its sweet profile and strong effects. Users report that this is a very chill bud. Perfect for capping off the work week before you dive into the next one.

Gemini

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy end-of-summer, Gemini! It’s true, soon the days will be getting shorter and the nights longer. But we still have a lot to look forward to in August. Your ruler, Mercury, is in direct motion the whole month, which is great news.

Mercury enters Virgo on August 11. This is a very direct, very organized pairing. If your workspace is cluttered, prioritize getting that fixed up so you can focus on your tasks with more clarity and energy. On August 16 Venus enters Libra. This is a super harmonious celestial event. Tap into all that love and peace amongst your inner circle. Plan a small farewell to summer, or just stop to smell the flowers and appreciate how important the cycle of seasons is to our planet.

August strain: There is simply nothing better than laying the grass and looking up at the stars. Generate that feeling from the comfort of your living room couch with Stardawg. This is a strong hybrid strain named for its sparkling, star-like crystal trichomes. Users report its euphoric, pleasant, and cerebral effects.

Cancer

(Gillian Levine for Leafly)

Happy August, Cancer! Your ruler, the moon, starts new again on August 8 in Leo. Lots of fun, fiery energy at the beginning of the month to propel you through the coming weeks. On August 11, Mercury enters Virgo. This brings the kind of clarity and open dialogue in your relationships that you crave!

On August 16 Venus enters Libra. Oh, what peace! What satisfaction! It’s like eating a big meal and laying down on the couch for a nap. This is a great time to explore career options and artistic endeavors. On August 19 Uranus begins its backward motion in Taurus. This will open a long period of reflection for you. But don’t dwell too hard on the mistakes you’ve made. You’ve come so far this year, Cancer. Give yourself a break!

August strain: Disappear from your phone and into a cloud of Super Silver Haze. This sativa-dominant strain is a long-time award winner and for good reason. The effects this bud provides just keep going and going. Users report this is great for unwinding after a stressful workweek.

Maeva Considine Maeva Considine is an award-winning journalist and author of “Cat Zodiac: An Astrological Guide to the Feline Mystique.” She's a Taurus who loves traveling, canceling plans, and dessert. She lives in Syracuse, New York. View Maeva Considine's articles