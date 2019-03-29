Ottawaman
on March 29th, 2019
What a strain, I was wondering why they criminalized ween at the first place!
A hybrid of the legendary OG Kush and White Russian, Serious Kush offers a new-school twist on two renowned strains. Serious Kush is a great indica-dominant hybrid that features a robust terpene profile dominated by caryophyllene and myrcene.
on January 3rd, 2019
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.