 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Serious Kush

Serious Kush

by Royal High

Skip to Reviews
3.02
Royal High Cannabis Flower Serious Kush

About this product

A hybrid of the legendary OG Kush and White Russian, Serious Kush offers a new-school twist on two renowned strains. Serious Kush is a great indica-dominant hybrid that features a robust terpene profile dominated by caryophyllene and myrcene.

2 customer reviews

3.02

write a review

Ottawaman

What a strain, I was wondering why they criminalized ween at the first place!

AtomicFlyingCow

for what we charge for a gram here at HIGH ROYAL you can buy a Ferrari a house and beer :O you can also get 10 toyota camrys :O that is a for sure a high royal person if they are paying for a royal high gram see us today we are more greedy than that breaking bad guy so expect to be dried from us

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Royal High Logo
Rooted on Vancouver Island and driven by a dedication to quality. Our premium cannabis brand. A full bud product, grown, harvested and hand-selected by our team of cannabis experts. Our premium flower is handpicked to deliver small batch cannabis with an unrivalled flavour and quality. UPHOLDING THE LEGACY OF BC CANNABIS