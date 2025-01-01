Show Boat is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between (Dosidos x Sherbert) and Moonbow. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Show Boat is a versatile and balanced strain that offers a well-rounded experience for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content ranging from 15% to 20%, Show Boat provides a moderate to strong high, making it suitable for a wide range of users. Leafly customers report that Show Boat's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Show Boat when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced genetics provide a calming yet mood-enhancing effect. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Show Boat features flavors like sweet blueberry, earthy notes, and a hint of citrus. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and stress-relieving properties. The average price of Show Boat typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a well-balanced hybrid with delightful flavors and effects. Show Boat is a strain that delivers a memorable experience, combining the best characteristics of Blueberry and Haze genetics. If you've had the pleasure of trying Show Boat, please share your insights by leaving a strain review.