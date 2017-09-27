About this product
About this strain
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,864 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
35% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
