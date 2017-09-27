About this product
Our OG KUSH DAB WAX is 90% pure, making it one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. It is a waxy product and contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The CBD comes from European certified cannabis plants. The wax is produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion. With the addition of natural terpenes, which are also extracted from the cannabis plant, each variety has its own unique taste.
CANVORY OG KUSH has a powerful pine aroma. Slightly earthy, with a fine aftertaste of lemon.
About CBD DAB WAX
Our OG KUSH CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.). Our DAB WAX is ideal for dabbing or vaping. It is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants.
Use of the CBD wax:
Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush growing info
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
OG Kush effects
