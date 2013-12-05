About this product
DESCRIPTION
OG... a name opulent with meaning: legendary, mysterious origins lost in the mists of lore and time; a strain that retained its championship status due to its fundamental nature, with different varieties consistently awarded the recognition of all major World Cups; a straight-up indispensable weed from the point of view of its medical properties, which allow it to successfully treat stress, depression, migraines, bipolar disorder, ADD/ADHD...and, most importantly, one of the most desirable effects for any smoker - the perfect balance of relaxation and happiness, stone and high, and power as well as duration of effect.
What to expect from OG from FastBuds? All of the above in superlatives!
Taste
The smell of West Coast OG is a wave of freshness, imbued with the aroma of palm trees and delicate juicy-citrus tones. Draw some tart, SoCal heat into your throat. Although the smell cannot be characterized as overtly weedy, we recommend that when grown in indoors the use of carbon filters.
Effect
The effect begins as a wave of euphoria, a feeling of swelling in your head. The second wave brings complete relaxation that can't be resisted, and your entire body will want to simply give in. Just a couple puffs and you'll be feeling prolonged effects that won't let you escape. But rest assured that our strain doesn't have unwanted effects such as anxiousness, dizziness, headache, and paranoia.
Growing
We have created an autoflowering version of the legendary OG Kush. With this strain you can taste OG Kush in all its original splendor, cut like a perfect diamond from an autoflowering rendition. West Coast OG plants are amazingly elegant and beautiful. During the initial stage of vegetative growth, it will increase in weight and height at a moderate pace, as it builds and strengthens the capacity of its root system. It then exhibits a burst of growth toward the end of the vegetative phase, reaching a height of 1 meter (3.2 ft) . It responds favorably to artificial lighting, yielding up to 650 g/m2 (1.4 pounds per light). It is quite a compact, chunky plant, and well suited to cultivation via SOG and SCROG methods. Colas reach impressive sizes, especially if you provide our OG with balanced nutrients and water, and it has the very important advantage of being able to endure the mistakes of first-time growers. The buds will develop a fluffy white coating of trichomes in the last weeks of flowering, with the trichome crystals turning amber like caramelized sugar at end of flowering. Or as we say in LA, OG is studded by sand from the West Coast. Indeed, like the infinite grains of sand on our beaches, the number of trichomes on the buds can't be counted.
THC content exceeds 21%. CBD reaches 1%, contributing to the priceless medical value of this strain.
Medical
Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma
SPECS
Taste: Pine
Room: Indoor | Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: mostly indica
Genetics: OG Kush(West Coast line selection) autoflowering
Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination
Harvest US: up to 1.4 pounds per light
Harvest EU: 500 - 650 gr/m2; 70-300 g/plant
Height US: up to 40 inches
Height EU: 70-100 cm
THC: Very high
CBD: 1%
Autoflowering: Yes
Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/west-coast-og
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush growing info
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
OG Kush effects
About this brand
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!