About this product
Created in the 1990's it is a mixture of Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and Pakistani Kush...a marvellous combination that few other strains can parallel. The OG either means Original Gangster or Ocean Grown, no-one is exactly sure which.... maybe OMG might be a better one for this beast!
OG Kush takes around 8 weeks to flower and on average the yield is 75 grams per plant indoors.
OG Kush is known to stretch slightly during growth but soon starts to fill out during flowering. Generally, it will reach a height of 70 to 100cm. The buds are typically Lime Green and massive, fairly dense with a piney chocolate smell and covered in orange hairs and dripping with crystals. There are many good reasons why OG Kush has become so popular.
The OG Kush is its strong, unique, very dank, slightly citrus aroma, almost diesel like. The flavour of OG Kush is equally as strong and dank, with a long-lasting aftertaste.
When puffed it will give an extremely powerful body buzz stone, uplifting and social -this is a must have for the experienced smoker!
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: 75% Indica / 25% Sativa
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Type: Photoperiod
Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks
Outdoor Harvest: October
Yield: Indoor: 475 to 525g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 900g/plant
Height: Indoor: 70 to 100cm – Outdoor: 90 to 120cm
THC: Extreme 28%
CBD: High
Genetics: Chemdawg x Lemon Thai x Pakistani Kush
Medicinal Properties: Good
Medical Conditions: Migraine, Stress disorders, social anxiety, ADD /ADHD
Taste/Flavour: Citrus, Diesel
Effect: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Grow Difficulty: Medium
About this strain
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush growing info
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
OG Kush effects
