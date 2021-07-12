The most popular weed strains in Illinois

As of January 1, 2020, Illinois legalized marijuana and officially joined the nationwide cannabis community. Since then, Illinoisians have had the opportunity to sample all kinds of strains, ranging from national stapes like GG4 and Purple Punch to unique delicacies like Lemon Bean and Mr. Clean.

The Illinois cannabis community is still relatively new, but local growers are doing an incredible job providing locals with a wide variety of high-quality strains to pick from, with a few stand-out weed strains that Illinoisans can’t seem to get enough of.

Using data from Leafly’s strain database, these are the most popular strains in Illinois right now. Next time you stroll into the dispensary, ask your budtender about these strains.

Potency: 20% THC

Strain type: hybrid

Local producers: Rythm, PTS, Dogwalkers

Promising review: “Love this for my wake and bake heading to work. I work in a high-demand, high-performance call center, so I need a buzz that helps me focus. It keeps me clear-headed, energized, and chipper.”

Potency: 19% THC

Strain type: sativa

Local producers: Ozone, Verano

Promising Review: “If your THC tolerance is high, and you want a good sativa to keep you energetic, go for this beautiful frosty bud. It is mentally euphoric and relaxing.”

Ice Cream Cake (David Downs/Leafly)

Potency: 21% THC

Strain type: indica

Local producers: High Supply, Cresco

Promising review: “Great strain to end the day with. Watch a movie or eat something tasty and it will put a smile on your face and make you feel relaxed and ready for sleep.”

Potency: 17% THC

Strain type: hybrid

Local producers: High Supply, Cresco

Promising review: “This strain provides nice mental clarity with pain relief. It’s a great strain for being social, or doing anything active.”

(David Downs/Leafly)

Potency: 25% THC

Strain type: hybrid

Local producers: Verano

Promising review: “This strain is so pungent with skunkiness, it’s honestly the stinkiest bud I’ve ever bought. I feel very psychedelic, and have the perfect high from just one bowl. I feel relaxed and relieved. 10/10 strain.”

Wedding Crasher

Potency: 21% THC

Strain type: hybrid

Local producers: Cresco, High Supply

Promising review: “I’m a big daytime smoker and need cannabis to manage chronic depression and other related symptoms. Wedding Crashers is my new favorite! It helps with my energy, motivation, mood, and creativity. No anxiety or negative effects for me with this strain.”

