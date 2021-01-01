About this product

Trackwreck feminized is a hybrid strain that contains 35% Indica / 65% Sativa. The strain can be grown indoors and outdoors in a more sunny climate to produce flowers in as early as 9 weeks. You can expect up to a whopping 21% THC from Trackwreck to produce a euphoric, happy and uplifting cerebral buzz. Trainwreck has a distinct and complex fragrance with hints of pine and lemon with sweet and spicy flavors. Trackwreck can be used to help ease ADD and ADHD. Furthermore, this strain can be used to combat depression, PTSD and even induce sleep for insomniacs.