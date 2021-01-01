About this product
Trackwreck feminized is a hybrid strain that contains 35% Indica / 65% Sativa. The strain can be grown indoors and outdoors in a more sunny climate to produce flowers in as early as 9 weeks. You can expect up to a whopping 21% THC from Trackwreck to produce a euphoric, happy and uplifting cerebral buzz. Trainwreck has a distinct and complex fragrance with hints of pine and lemon with sweet and spicy flavors. Trackwreck can be used to help ease ADD and ADHD. Furthermore, this strain can be used to combat depression, PTSD and even induce sleep for insomniacs.
About this brand
I Love Growing Marijuana
About this strain
Trainwreck
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.
