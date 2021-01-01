 Loading…

Trainwreck Seeds

by Seed King

About this product

Although the parent strains of Trainwreck were already beloved staples in the Pacific Northwest, the Trainwreck strain we know today didn't appear in grow circles until a series of chance events brought her into the world. As the story goes, one summer a train derailment occurred very close to the original Trainwreck grow/breeding site in Northern California. The worried farmers harvested everything early to avoid detection by emergency teams who were responding to the incident. Some of the plants were premature but one strain, in particular, the E-32 which later became known as Trainwreck stood out among the rest. Luckily the growers had saved cuttings of each plant before flowering and after testing all of the harvested plants, the E-32 was selected as the best in the crop and named Trainwreck because of the fluke train accident and also the intensely disorienting high that can make a novice smoker feel like they've been in an actual train wreck.

About this brand

Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

