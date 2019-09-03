OG Kush
OG Kush originated in Northern California and is one of the most famous strains in the cannabis world. . . A very distinct aroma and knock out effects make this unique strain extremely popular for the seasoned user.... use with caution! Created in the 1990's it is a mixture of Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and Pakistani Kush...a marvellous combination that few other strains can parallel. The OG either means Original Gangster or Ocean Grown, no-one is exactly sure which.... maybe OMG might be a better one for this beast! OG Kush takes around 8 weeks to flower and on average the yield is 75 grams per plant indoors. OG Kush is known to stretch slightly during growth but soon starts to fill out during flowering. Generally, it will reach a height of 70 to 100cm. The buds are typically Lime Green and massive, fairly dense with a piney chocolate smell and covered in orange hairs and dripping with crystals. There are many good reasons why OG Kush has become so popular. The OG Kush is its strong, unique, very dank, slightly citrus aroma, almost diesel like. The flavour of OG Kush is equally as strong and dank, with a long-lasting aftertaste. When puffed it will give an extremely powerful body buzz stone, uplifting and social -this is a must have for the experienced smoker! Features Sex: Feminized Type: 75% Indica / 25% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 7 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: October Yield: Indoor: 475 to 525g/m2 – Outdoor: Up to 900g/plant Height: Indoor: 70 to 100cm – Outdoor: 90 to 120cm THC: Extreme 28% CBD: High Genetics: Chemdawg x Lemon Thai x Pakistani Kush Medicinal Properties: Good Medical Conditions: Migraine, Stress disorders, social anxiety, ADD /ADHD Taste/Flavour: Citrus, Diesel Effect: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric Grow Difficulty: Medium
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.