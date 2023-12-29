stock photo similar to Raspberry Skywalker
Hybrid

Raspberry Skywalker

Raspberry Skywalker is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Raspberry and Skywalker OG. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Raspberry Skywalker is a fruity and gassy strain that delivers a balanced high of relaxation and euphoria. This strain is known to stimulate the appetite and help with insomnia. Raspberry Skywalker is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Raspberry Skywalker effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Raspberry Skywalker when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and nausea. Bred by National Cannabis Company, Raspberry Skywalker features flavors like raspberry, lemon, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Raspberry Skywalker typically ranges from $30-$50 per gram. If you’re looking for a sweet and potent strain that can help you unwind and enjoy a snack, Raspberry Skywalker might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Raspberry Skywalker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Raspberry Skywalker strain reviews6

December 29, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I enjoy how it is half-an-half. Certainly helps me unwind after ANY type a day. So I give it a thumbs up 👍
2 people found this helpful
December 4, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
amazing
1 person found this helpful
December 21, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This strain was recommended to me for relaxation.
