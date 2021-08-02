Loading…
Logo for the brand RedeCan

RedeCan

Trainwreck Vape Starter Kit 0.45g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Trainwreck effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
2,170 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
