Queen Anns Revenge (Bloodwreck x Space Queen)
About this product
(Blood Wreck x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55 - 65 Days
• Heavy Producer • Strong and Sedative great for Pain Relief and Stress
Preview:
We used the mother of this strain to create the ever popular Chernobyl. Reeking of Cherries and Sandalwood and the resin heads are crammed so tightly together they appear to touch. Heavy resin production and a strain created for extractions. The extracts are strong and the high last for a very long time.
Strain Description:
I love the complex high that the Bloodwreck hybrids offer and it was only space constraints that prevented us from creating this new strain until now. Tested heavily during and after the fire the remaining stock burned in the fire and now recreated by BadgersDank in his new breeding facility. Reaking of Cherries and Sandalwood the resin heads are crammed so tightly together they appear to touch. Heavy resin production and a strain created for extractions.
Phenotypes: Plants at Harvest appear maroon and orange and all the colors of fall.
Height: Medium height and stretch with large flower clusters
Yield: Heavy Hard buds almost white caked in large resin heads
Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor.
Best way to grow: Large multi topped plants produce heavy yields and large colas.
Harvest: 60-63 days
Sat/Ind: 50/50
Hybrid: Bloodwreck X Space Queen
High Type: Strong and sedative great for pain relief and stress. The extracts are strong and the high last for a very long time.
Taste/Aroma: Trainwreck, Sandlewood, Limes, Margarita, Cherries and a woody smell like a well stocked humidor.
About this strain
Trainwreck effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
