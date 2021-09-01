Star signs and cannabis strains: September 2021 horoscopes

Do you feel that, Stargazers? A slight chill in the breeze? The crunch of a few leaves under your feet? Autumn is here which means it’s Virgo Season! Tap into the abundance of Earth-sign energy by setting an intention each day this month. You don’t have to get too serious with it, just consider hitting snooze on your morning alarm 14 times instead of 15.

September 6 will feature a new moon in Virgo. On September 10, Venus enters Scorpio — careful, this is a notoriously messy celestial combination. On September 20 there is a full moon in Pisces, and we finish off the blessed month with the Fall Equinox on September 22, and Mercury’s last retrograde of the year on September 26. Turn up the Earth, Wind, & Fire on Spotify and be ready for a cozy month.

Go straight to my sign Virgo

Libra

Scorpio

Sagittarius

Capricorn

Aquarius

Pisces

Aries

Taurus

Gemini

Cancer

Leo

Your September Horoscope

Virgo

Happy Fall and Happy Birthday, Virgo! This will be a stellar month for you. On September 6, we start things off with a new moon in your sign. This is an excellent, sweet pairing that will have you embracing your soft side. On September 20, there is a full moon in Pisces. Creativity will be at an all-time high. Use it while you have it!

On September 22, we enter Libra season and celebrate the Fall Equinox. This is a great time to pause and reflect on the people we have lost, and the people who have shaped us into who we are. If those important people are still living, reach out and send a note of gratitude. On September 26, your ruler — Mercury — goes into retrograde. Don’t take anything personally, and don’t make any big plans at the end of this month and you should be smooth sailing into October.

September strain: Have your pie and eat it too this month. A bowl of Georgia Pie should do the trick. This is a hybrid strain with a gorgeous aroma and immersive body effects. Users report they love Georgia Pie for its all-over high.

Libra

Maybe signs of summer still linger where you are, Libra — but fall is well on its way. On September 6, we have a new moon in Virgo. This will open a gentler side of you. Communication will be clear and sweet. Your ruler, Venus, is in direct motion this month and enters Scorpio on September 10. On September 14, Mars enters your sign. These are two tough pairings where finances and love are concerned. On September 20, we start Libra season and celebrate the Fall Equinox! Happy Birthday to some of you Libras!

Things will be brighter at the end of the month. Take a few moments out of your day to celebrate making it through these last two years, which has been a terrible marathon for so many. You’ve survived so much. There’s plenty to celebrate during this special month.

September strain: This month calls for some deep thought. For assistance in that department, try some Chocolope. This is a sativa strain with delicious chocolate notes and generous buds. Users report they love this strain for its bad mood-busting effects.

Scorpio

Happy Autumn, Scorpio! Things kick off on September 6 with a new moon in Virgo. Things might be a little bit softer than you’re used to. There will be lots of affection to go around. It’s okay to lean in and enjoy the moment. Your ruler Mars is in direct motion this month, and your modern ruler — Pluto — is in retrograde. As a result, you could feel torn about some major decisions. Consult a trusted friend before investing your time, energy, or money into anything big this month.

On September 20, there is a full moon in Pisces. This is another gentle pairing that should leave you feeling a little bit emotionally vulnerable. This is good! Open up that big, gooey center of yours and let other people see it. You’ll deepen your relationships with the people closest to you. September 22 is the beginning of Libra season and the Fall Equinox. This is the ideal time to reflect and journal. You’ve been through so much, Scorpio! It’s okay to rest and celebrate your successes.

September strain: It’s the kind of month that calls for self-indulgence. Italian Ice is a great hybrid strain with ample trichomes and gorgeous buds. Users report this is a mellow buzz that follows you around for a while.

Sagittarius

Happy Fall, Sag! On September 6 there is a new moon in Virgo. This should make the start of the month soft and easy for you. On September 10, Venus enters Scorpio which could reveal some incompatibilities in your love life. Listen to your gut!

Your ruler, Jupiter, is in retrograde all the way into October. This will offer the perfect time to reflect on your spiritual health and wellbeing. It’s also a great time to budget and spend wisely, since Jupiter is the ruler of finances.

On September 20, there is a full moon in Pisces and on September 22 we begin Libra Season and celebrate the Fall Equinox. This is a great time to do some journaling, and if you’ve already been journaling — look back at what kind of growth or stalls you’ve experienced in the last few months. Use that information to fuel your next big project! You’ll know in your heart what that project is.

September strain: Don’t let your tank get to empty this month. NYC Diesel is a hybrid strain that leans to the sativa side. Users report heavy cerebral effects and that they love this bud for its happy, talkative vibes.

Capricorn

Happy September, Cap! The month kicks off with a new moon in Virgo on September 6. Use that blank canvas of a night sky to inspire you, creatively. This Virgo + new moon pairing is great for communication, too. On September 10, Venus enters Scorpio. You might find yourself fixating (and not in a good way) on something or someone.

Your ruler, Saturn, is in retrograde this month. If you’re feeling a little uninspired, that’s okay. Look at it as an opportunity to practice some self-compassion!

On September 20, there is a full moon in Pisces, and on September 22 we celebrate the Fall Equinox. This is a reflective period. If there is a person you’ve been meaning to thank, write them some snail mail. Show love to the people who helped shape you into the one-of-a-kind person you are!

September strain: It’s the perfect time for a little indulgence. Vanilla Frosting is a hybrid strain born out of combining two heavy-hitters: Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. These dense, silvery buds are highly potent, and users report its effects are just right.

Aquarius

Happy Fall, Aquarius! The month kicks off with a new moon in Virgo on September 6. This is likely to be a sweet stretch of time with clear communication between you and your partner (and friends!). Your ruler, Uranus, is in retrograde all this month. You might feel a little off-kilter and uninspired.

On September 20, there is a full moon in Pisces. This is another great pairing that will amplify creative vibes. Bust out the crayons, the paint … anything that will get you putting your thoughts to paper. The Fall Equinox is on September 22. Take a few months to reflect and, if you can, extend gratitude to the people who have helped shape you into the one-of-a-kind person that you are today!

September strain: Some months can feel like chasing the white whale. Moby Dick is a sativa strain with 18 percent THC, which means this is an ideal strain for regular users looking to get a mellow buzz, or new users experimenting with different strains. Fans of this bud report it gives off almost psychedelic effects.

Pisces

Happy Fall, Pisces! As one of the most empathetic signs in the Zodiac, you will be feeling extra soft this month. And that’s great! On September 6, there is a new moon in Virgo. Communication should be clear and sweet at the beginning of the month. Your ruler, Neptune, is in retrograde this month. This could leave you feeling like a fish swimming upstream. Don’t lose heart! On September 20, there is a full moon in your sign. This should bring some incredible balance and feelings of wholeness that you’ve been craving lately.

September 22 is the Fall Equinox. This is a great time to sit down with a pen and a piece of paper and reflect on everything you have survived and learned in the last few years. Once you’re done, (safely) burn the paper. Set your mind to a new page in a new chapter. Cozy up on the couch and give your mind a well-deserved rest!



September strain: Don’t let the soft name fool you. Lamb’s Bread is a potent sativa strain. It also has the legendary status of (supposedly) being Bob Marley’s favorite strain. Medical patients use it to relieve symptoms associated with chronic stress.

Aries

Happy Fall, Aries! September is going to be a packed month for you and all Fire signs. The new moon in Virgo on September 6 will bring with it a few (positive) surprises in your life. Your ruler, Mars, is in direct motion the whole month. It enters into Libra on September 15 for an added dose of charm in the middle of the month.

On September 20 there is a full moon in Pisces. Lean on a friend for some creative inspiration. Mercury begins its retrograde on Sept 27. This is the last Mercury retrograde of the year, so hold onto your hats and don’t take any weird vibes personally.

September strain: This month is a little bit sweet, and a little bit sour. Just like Clementine. Pack a bowl of this tangy, sativa-dominant strain, lean back, and embrace the changing season. Users love this strain for its scent profile and mystical effects.

Taurus

September is here, Bulls! It’s bringing a lot of earth-sign energy to the table, thanks to Virgo season. On September 6 there is a new moon in Virgo. This will have a sweet and caring effect on virtually all your relationships. Your ruler, Venus, is in direct motion the whole month. It enters Scorpio on September 10. This is not what you would call an “ideal” celestial pairing. If you’re feeling pangs of jealousy (either in love or business) it’s best to practice some mindful distancing from those feels. They will pass in a week or two.

On Sept 26 Mercury enters its last retrograde of the year. A lot of folks in your inner circle will be out of alignment. You’ll fair a little better as a grounded Earth sign. Be sure to care for yourself as much as you do your friends and lovers this month.

September strain: This month should feel indulgent. Roll a generous joint full of Cheese. This hybrid strain is indica-dominant and hails from the U.K. It’s got a sour scent profile and users report it brings on euphoric, happy, and forgetful effects rather quickly. One Cheese user left a review stating simply, “I have no clue where my shoes are.”

Gemini

Happy Fall, Gemini! And what a change of seasons it will be. On September 6 there is a new moon in Virgo. This is a genuinely sweet and gentle pairing. Your friends and family will be especially receptive to your love language early in the month. Your ruler, Mercury, will begin its last retrograde of the year on September 26.

Before that slight bump in the road, we have the Fall Equinox to celebrate on September 26! This is a great time to reflect on the people we have lost. No one understands living in the moment quite like a Gemini does. Still, it’s great to take a moment to be thankful for the people who shaped us. The changing of seasons offers the perfect opportunity to do so.

September strain: September shouldn’t be sour for you, but maybe your cannabis should be. Sour Tangie is an incredibly popular sativa-dominant strain. It’s got elevating, buzzy effects, and users report it leaves them feeling motivated and pleasantly baked.

Cancer

It’s autumn, Cancer! Cancers typically shine when things are stable and routine. A change in season can bring out a lot of emotion in a Crab. On September 6 there is a new moon in Virgo. Practice some self-compassion under this gentle celestial pairing. And, speaking of your ruler — the moon — there is a full moon in Pisces on September 20. You might have some extra creative juice around this time, but it probably won’t last so use it wisel

The Fall Equinox lands on September 22 and we enter Libra season. It’s okay to give yourself a break during an equinox. Turn off the lights and binge-watch a show. You’ll come out the other side before you know it.

September strain: This month might reveal you’re just soft and creamy in the center. Honor your truth with a little bit of Oreoz. This a seriously potent hybrid. Users report the effects go on and on, and it leaves them feeling melty and super relaxed. New users should take caution with this strain.

Leo

It’s September, Lions! Shorter days and longer nights are ahead. With your ruler as the Sun, a lack of light can be deeply challenging for your sign. Fortunately, there are a few things to look forward to this month. On September 6, there is a new moon in Virgo. It will bring with it a lot of soft and sweet vibes. Tap into those and spread the love to friends who need it.

On September 14 Mars enters Libra. Some might feel less energized by this pairing, but you can use the downtime to recharge and prepare for the change in seasons.

On September 20, there is a full moon in Pisces. This is a powerful placement that should allow you to tap into any reserves of creative energy you’ve got left. On September 22, we begin Libra season and celebrate the Fall Equinox. Take a moment to reflect on everything you’ve survived over the past 2 years. What a warrior you are!

September strain: Here’s a toast to you for making it through the month. Pour a little Pink Rozay into your glass (bowl) and celebrate yourself. This is a strong indica with a floral scent profile. Users report this strain elicits a powerful head high and medical patients use this strain to relieve chronic pain symptoms.

