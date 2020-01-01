 Loading…
  5. OS.KLIK Trainwreck
Hybrid

OS.KLIK Trainwreck

by Original Stash

Original Stash Other Miscellaneous OS.KLIK Trainwreck

About this product

Exclusive to Canada, OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use distillate dosing pen for dabbing and other concentrate uses. The OS.KLIK applicator provides consumers with precision dose control and a mess-free, portable, and discreet concentrate experience. Each audible “click” from the applicator dispenses 25 mg of the OS.KLIK Trainwreck, a hybrid cannabis distillate featuring terpenes including limonene, humulene and caryophyllene. The distillate can be inhaled or ingested and does not contain any additives, diluents, pesticides or heavy metals – just distillate and terpenes. Each OS.KLIK applicator will dispense approximately 40 KLIKs.

About this strain

Trainwreck

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

About this brand

Original Stash is straightforward and uncomplicated. That’s the way your stash should be. Grown in a controlled environment, Original Stash is high-quality weed sold for a lot less than you’d expect. Designed purely for the joy of consuming cannabis. Not real fancy, just real. A good reason to go legal.