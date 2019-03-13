 Loading…

  5. Queen Anns Revenge (Bloodwreck x Space Queen)
Hybrid

Queen Anns Revenge (Bloodwreck x Space Queen)

by Subcool's The Dank

5.01
$55.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

QUEEN ANNE'S REVENGE (Blood Wreck x Space Queen) • Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 55 - 65 Days • Heavy Producer • Strong and Sedative great for Pain Relief and Stress Preview: We used the mother of this strain to create the ever popular Chernobyl. Reeking of Cherries and Sandalwood and the resin heads are crammed so tightly together they appear to touch. Heavy resin production and a strain created for extractions. The extracts are strong and the high last for a very long time. Strain Description: I love the complex high that the Bloodwreck hybrids offer and it was only space constraints that prevented us from creating this new strain until now. Tested heavily during and after the fire the remaining stock burned in the fire and now recreated by BadgersDank in his new breeding facility. Reaking of Cherries and Sandalwood the resin heads are crammed so tightly together they appear to touch. Heavy resin production and a strain created for extractions. Phenotypes: Plants at Harvest appear maroon and orange and all the colors of fall. Height: Medium height and stretch with large flower clusters Yield: Heavy Hard buds almost white caked in large resin heads Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor. Best way to grow: Large multi topped plants produce heavy yields and large colas. Harvest: 60-63 days Sat/Ind: 50/50 Hybrid: Bloodwreck X Space Queen High Type: Strong and sedative great for pain relief and stress. The extracts are strong and the high last for a very long time. Taste/Aroma: Trainwreck, Sandlewood, Limes, Margarita, Cherries and a woody smell like a well stocked humidor.

About this brand

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.

About this strain

Trainwreck

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

1 customer review

5.01

Wed Mar 13 2019
R........e
I cant believe this strain has not been picked up by more commercial growers. The high on this strain is the most evenly balanced I have ever had. Good any time smoke. Be careful she is potent. Smells like cherrys and other exotics. Lot of resin and beautiful big buds.