Proper’s PHO Shatter from Golden XTRX offers its own unique flavor profile. The Propane Hash Oil (PHO) shatter is heavily concentrated with cannabinoids and is a popular remedy for body pains. Proper’s PHO comes in a variety of indica strains, so check with your dispensary to see what strains are currently available.
Reviews
1
Find Proper PHO Shatter nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Proper PHO Shatter nearby.
Products with Proper PHO Shatter
Hang tight. We're looking for Proper PHO Shatter nearby.