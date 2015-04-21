The genetic heritage of Purple Monkey Balls is somewhat murky. What we do know is that it is an indica-dominant mix of a Northern Californian purple strain -- some claim Mendo Purps, others Granddaddy Purple -- and an indica from Afghanistan, believed to be Deep Chunk. The bulbous purple buds produces a fruity grape aroma that gives way to sweet flavors of pine and berry. The sedating indica effects produce deep relaxation great for chronic pain, but best saved for the end of the day if you need to remain productive.