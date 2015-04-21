ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Monkey Balls
  • Leafly flower of Purple Monkey Balls

Indica

Purple Monkey Balls

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 99 reviews

Purple Monkey Balls

The genetic heritage of Purple Monkey Balls is somewhat murky. What we do know is that it is an indica-dominant mix of a Northern Californian purple strain -- some claim Mendo Purps, others Granddaddy Purple -- and an indica from Afghanistan, believed to be Deep Chunk. The bulbous purple buds produces a fruity grape aroma that gives way to sweet flavors of pine and berry. The sedating indica effects produce deep relaxation great for chronic pain, but best saved for the end of the day if you need to remain productive.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

465 reported effects from 71 people
Relaxed 71%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 45%
Sleepy 35%
Uplifted 33%
Dry mouth 30%
Paranoid 21%
Anxious 19%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 1%

Reviews

99

Show all

Avatar for CalyxConnoisseur33
Member since 2015
I'm no creative essay major, journalist, or newspaper columnist, but this shieeeet makes me want to write a short story about how wonderful it is. If you have plans, due dates, meetings, etc. I do not suggest you smoke this within like... 3 hours before(unless you can sleepwalk). Relaxing and somewh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for AgentAK
Member since 2016
"This bud is Purple as F**k!, like my nuts!, are those loaded?" -Harambe last words Method of consumption: Volcano Vaporizer Pros: Fast acting indica that hits the body for pain and relaxation. Some mild euphoria/head effects that are uplifing. Cons: Dry mouth & very dry eyes so have eye drops...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for The Herbary
Member since 2015
I have been growing and tasting the elite qualities of this plants pure uplifting nature for years. I LOVE IT. We hope to keep it for many years to come. I love it's Indica qualities that are good anytime of the day because of its balance with smooth sativa energies. Helps with lack of appetite, str...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for PipersReviews
Member since 2015
Don't let the name fool ya this strains is a son of a bitch-en high! It'll calm what ill's you may have.. And then some. Oy! Growers with these names have gotten out of hand lol. But this girl is worth a smoke. Totally grab a gram if you see in your local dispensaries. It'll slap you around.. In a g...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Abby2u
Member since 2015
A Relaxed High, with feel good energy. Great nighttime high. So far my favorite indica.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Phantom OG
Phantom OG
More happyLeafly flower for Black Cherry OG
Black Cherry OG
More tinglyLeafly flower for Blue Diamond
Blue Diamond
More popularLeafly flower for Original Glue
Original Glue
More popularLeafly flower for Black Diamond
Black Diamond
More hungryLeafly flower for Forbidden Fruit
Forbidden Fruit
More relaxingLeafly flower for Sour Apple
Sour Apple
More popularLeafly flower for Bubblegum Kush
Bubblegum Kush
More hungry
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
Mendocino Purps
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Purple Monkey Balls

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple Monkey BallsUser uploaded image of Purple Monkey BallsUser uploaded image of Purple Monkey BallsUser uploaded image of Purple Monkey BallsUser uploaded image of Purple Monkey BallsUser uploaded image of Purple Monkey BallsUser uploaded image of Purple Monkey Balls
more
photos
Leafly’s Dirtiest, Most NSFW Cannabis Strains
Leafly’s Dirtiest, Most NSFW Cannabis Strains