Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Peachland, British Columbia
(1)
Wheelchair accessible
12 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Budding Creations - IGA Plaza
5.0
(
1
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
order pickup
REC
Cheeba Cheebas - West Kelowna
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
9.1 mi away
order pickup
REC
Cannabission - Kelowna( Delivery available on website)
5.0
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
12.8 mi away
order pickup
REC
Kelo Cannabis
5.0
(
6
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
13.7 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Hi Cannabis - Kelowna
5.0
(
5
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
16.2 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Spiritleaf - West Kelowna
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
10.2 mi away
A Little Bud Summerland
REC
4.9
(
18
)
Closed until 9am PT
12.1 mi away
Dutch Love (Kelowna - Pandosy)
REC
Closed until 11am PT
12.9 mi away
Dutch Love (Kelowna Springfield)
REC
3.7
(
35
)
Closed until 9am PT
15.2 mi away
Star Buds Cannabis Co - Kelowna
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
15.3 mi away
Bluewater Cannabis - Penticton
REC
3.7
(
3
)
Closed until 9am PT
19.9 mi away
Cannabis Cottage
REC
4.9
(
4
)
Closed until 9am PT
20.0 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
West Kelowna, BC
10.2 km
5 stores
Summerland, BC
19.1 km
3 stores
Kelowna, BC
20.5 km
15 stores
Penticton, BC
31.8 km
9 stores
Lake Country, BC
36.8 km
3 stores
Okanagan Falls, BC
48.6 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
British Columbia
Peachland
