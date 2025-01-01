We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Langford, British Columbia
(1)
Wheelchair accessible
16 results
Sort by
Recommended
Sponsored Stores
REC
Cloud Nine Collective Victoria
ad
5.0
(
892
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
6.3 mi away
10% off
Capsules & Half Ounces
order pickup
All Store results
REC
Original Farm Cannabis - Langford
5.0
(
1
)
Delivery
Closed until 9am PT
1.0 mi away
order delivery
REC
Original Farm Cannabis - Victoria, Downtown
4.9
(
87
)
Closed until 9am PT
6.1 mi away
order pickup
REC
Alternative Aromatics - Quadra
Pickup
Preorder until 10am PT
6.3 mi away
order pickup
REC
Original Farm Cannabis - Victoria, Hillside
4.8
(
129
)
Delivery
Closed until 9am PT
7.4 mi away
order delivery
Cloud Nine Cannabis Shelbourne
5.0
(
9
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am PT
7.6 mi away
order pickup
Clarity Cannabis - Langford
REC
3.5
(
8
)
Closed until 9am PT
0.1 mi away
Flight Cannabis Co - Victoria
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
1.0 mi away
Songhees Cannabis Store - Admirals Rd
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
3.2 mi away
Clarity Cannabis - Gorge Rd.
REC
2.8
(
4
)
Closed until 9am PT
5.8 mi away
Jima Cannabis - Victoria - Douglas
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am PT
6.0 mi away
Clarity Cannabis - Johnson
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 11am PT
6.4 mi away
Pacificanna - Victoria - Fairfield
REC
Closed until 9:30am PT
7.6 mi away
Pacificanna - Victoria - Jubilee
REC
Closed until 9:30am PT
7.8 mi away
642 Cannabis
REC
4.1
(
5
)
Closed until 9am PT
11.5 mi away
Earth to Sky Cannabis - Sooke
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am PT
11.5 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Victoria, BC
0.2 km
26 stores
Saanichton, BC
14.7 km
1 store
Brentwood Bay, BC
14.9 km
1 store
Sooke, BC
16.8 km
4 stores
Mill Bay, BC
23.4 km
1 store
Sidney, BC
23.6 km
1 store
Duncan, BC
39.2 km
4 stores
Pender Island, BC
40.2 km
1 store
Ganges, BC
46.0 km
1 store
Find all locations
