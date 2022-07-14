Canada Best Canadian cannabis vape carts under $50 Caitlin McCormack July 14, 2022 Vapes are a quick and discreet way to consume cannabis. (Leafly)

Vape cartridges are a popular consumption method thanks to their ample variety, relative ease of use, and delicious, terpy clouds. But it’s easy to get sticker shock when browsing vape carts online or at the store.

Since they are highly concentrated weed, a gram (or even half gram) can cost upwards of $100. Don’t worry, there are plenty of cost-conscious 510 thread vape cartridges out there for under $50.

Whether you like indicas, sativas, high-CBD, or balanced strains, there’s a little something for everyone on our list.

CBN:CBD Lemon Skunk X CKS & CRM

Brand: Northbound Cannabis

Licensed producer: Medipharm Labs

THC: 0.20 – 0.60% | 2.00 – 6.00 mg/g

CBD: 46.00 – 52.00% | 460.00 – 520.00 mg/g

The CBN:CBD Lemon Skunk X CKS & CRM is a solid option for those who are looking for a cartridge heavy on the CBD and low on the THC. It is a sativa-dominant cross of Lemon Skunk X CKS & CRM (Cookies & Cream), made with individually selected terpenes nerolidol, limonene, beta-caryophyllene, beta-myrcene, and terpinolene, with a focus on the minor cannabinoid CBN.

Mango Haze Live Resin

Brand: Color Cannabis

Licensed producer: Entourage Health Corp. (formally WeedMD)

THC: 28.00 – 34.00% | 280.00 – 340.00 mg/g

CBD: 40.00 – 46.00% | 400.00 – 460.00 mg/g

For those seeking a more balanced experience, Dosecann’s Mango Haze Live Resin cart offers just the ticket. This sativa-dominant formula is made using pure cannabis extract with a rich mango aroma and hints of spice and pine.

Mango Haze Live Resin carts offer a 2:1 CBD|THC ratio, crafted from the Mango Haze strain, which boasts Northern Lights, Skunk, and Haze in its lineage. This live resin is crafted from freshly frozen cannabis flower and contains no diluents.

Jack Flash

Brand: Mood Ring

Licensed producer: Neptune Wellness

THC: 80.00 – 86.00% | 800.00 – 860.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 3.00% | 0.00 – 30.00 mg/g

Mood Ring products often drop to rave reviews, selling out in whatever market they sell in. The Jack Flash 510 Thread Cartridge is no exception—this cart is a popular pick among consumers. It is crafted from the sativa-dominant hybrid strain Jack Flash , a cross of Jack Herer, Super Skunk, and Haze.

Made using a cold ethanol extraction process, botanical terpenes are blended with the live resin concentrate. Jack Flash offers flavours of lemon off the start, followed by notes of red berries, juniper, sandalwood, and spice.

CBD Mint

Brand: Foray

Licensed producer: Auxly

THC: 2.10 – 2.80% | 21.00 – 28.00 mg/g

CBD: 62.50 – 67.50% | 625.00 – 675.00 mg/g

The CBD Mint 510 Thread Cartridge is another excellent budget-conscious choice for those looking for a cartridge option without a lot of THC. This minty vape cart features CBD-dominant distillate and botanical terpenes with eucalyptus and menthol, for a fresh-tasting cart with a sweet, earthy, minty flavour.

Sour Apple

Brand: Back Forty

Licensed producer: Auxly

THC: 79.00 – 82.00% | 790.00 – 820.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00% | 0.00 mg/g

Back Forty is another brand retailers can’t seem to keep on the shelves due to demand. The Sour Apple 510 Thread Cartridge offers a heavy hit of THC in an indica-dominant strain.

Prominent terpenes include limonene, linalool, and pinene. This cart starts off with a fresh burst of sour flavour before moving into a sweet finish. It is made using the Sour Apple strain, also known as Sour Apple Diesel, using an ethanol extraction process.

Jean Guy Liquid Wax

Brand: Good Supply

Licensed producer: Aphria

THC: 79.00 – 85.00% | 790.00 – 850.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.70 – 0.80% | 7.00 – 8.00 mg/g

A popular strain among smokers, the Jean Guy Liquid Wax cart is conveniently available in a 510 cart from Good Supply. It is made using the sativa-dominant Jean Guy strain, using a butane extraction process.

This process creates a full-spectrum liquid wax product that’s rich in terpenes with wider cannabinoid retention. The strain is known for its energizing and uplifting properties.

Organic LA Confidential

Brand: The Green Organic Dutchman

Licensed producer: The Green Organic Dutchman

THC: 76.00 – 82.00% | 760.00 – 820.00 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 1.00% | 0.00 – 10.00 mg/g

For those who prefer their cannabis organic, the Green Organic Dutchman has the Organic LA Confidential in a 510 thread cartridge. Made from only organically-grown LA Confidential cannabis oil and organic terpenes, this cart contains no synthetic flavours or additives. This strain is an indica-dominant flower with aromas of pine, black pepper, and subtle hints of citrus.

Up In The Sky Liquid Wax

Brand: Broken Coast

Licensed producer: Tilray

THC: 63.75 – 86.25% | 637.50 – 862.50 mg/g

CBD: 0.00 – 0.99% | 0.00 – 9.90 mg/g

Made from premium, BC-grown cannabis, Up In The Sky brings liquid wax into a standard 510 cartridge. The resulting vapour is packed full of citrus flavour, with consumers noting the prevalence of lime and orange zest.

Using a high-THC, sativa-dominant strain, the cart is made using an ethanol extraction. Up In The Sky is known for its strong and unique terpene profile. It has notes of citrus and spice, from caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene.

Leafly editors and contributing writers choose products based on personal experience, consumer feedback, and overall quality. At times, we take samples to inform our reporting but receive no commission from any resulting sales.

Caitlin McCormack Caitlin McCormack is a writer based in Toronto. Her work has appeared in MSN, Lift & Co., HuffPost, What to Expect, and Mashable, among others. When she isn't writing, she's busy chasing after her two sons, testing out new recipes, and working on her century-old fixer-upper. View Caitlin McCormack's articles